Posted: Feb 01, 2022 10:36 AMUpdated: Feb 01, 2022 10:36 AM

Ty Loftis

The Tulsa International Airport is preparing for the winter weather that is expected to hit the area in the coming days and Director of Development and Marketing, Andrew Pierini says it is important for passengers to monitor their flights, as they could be subject to change.

Pierini goes on to explain how to stay up to date with the ever-changing winter weather conditions and says the hope is to keep things as normal as possible.