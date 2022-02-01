Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Weather-Related Closings and Cancellations

News

Posted: Feb 01, 2022

Bartlesville Public Schools: Distance Learning on Wednesday

Tom Davis
 
Bartlesville Public Schools will be in Distance Learning on Wednesday, February 2 due to forecasted inclement weather. 
 
Supt Chuck McCauley says they will see how things progress, and will provide a follow-up sometime on Wednesday about whether or not we will remain in Distance Learning for additional days.
 
Students should use their Chromebooks for Distance Learning; support is at BPSLEARN.COM.
 

