Posted: Feb 01, 2022 9:58 AMUpdated: Feb 01, 2022 9:58 AM
Bartlesville Public Schools: Distance Learning on Wednesday
Tom Davis
Bartlesville Public Schools will be in Distance Learning on Wednesday, February 2 due to forecasted inclement weather.
Supt Chuck McCauley says they will see how things progress, and will provide a follow-up sometime on Wednesday about whether or not we will remain in Distance Learning for additional days.
Students should use their Chromebooks for Distance Learning; support is at BPSLEARN.COM.
