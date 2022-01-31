Posted: Jan 31, 2022 3:46 PMUpdated: Jan 31, 2022 4:05 PM

Garrett Giles

Get Real Ministries and B Monthly Magazine in Bartlesville are partnering to provide shelter and food doing the upcoming winter storm.

Keith McPhail says the shelter will open on Wednesday afternoon and will remain open through Friday at 409 W. 13th Street behind the "For Your Convenience" (FYC) gas station. McPhail says they want to be the hands and feet of Jesus by giving people a hand up. He says they have the capacity to do good, so they want to give back to a community that has been good to them.

Washington County Emergency Management is providing 20 cots and blankets for the shelter. McPhail says the Bartlesville Police Department and Washington County Sheriff's Office is aware of this effort. He says they wanted the BPD and WCSO to be in the loop, too.

McPhail says they know through Agape Mission of Bartlesville that there are 148 homeless people with no home address. He says they are welcome to come to the shelter if they need a place to stay.

While they are preparing for 20 people at this time, McPhail says they believe the shelter could house up to 40 people.

B Monthly Magazine helped pass out 40 sleeping bags with emergency tents last week at Agape. McPhail says they are prepared for the coming storm. He says Agape has agreed to help serve meals to those that are in need of shelter.

If you need a ride or if you wish to help, you can call McPhail at 918.214.4968. Pastor Rando Gamble can be reached at 918.568.5332.

Not drugs or firearms will be allowed in the shelter. McPhail says the shelter is open to anyone that needs a warm place to lay their head until the storm passes. He says they want to give people a place to stay.