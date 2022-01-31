Posted: Jan 31, 2022 2:46 PMUpdated: Jan 31, 2022 2:59 PM

Garrett Giles

A woman passes in an early-morning fire in the 1500 Block of South Maple in Bartlesville.

Deputy Fire Chief Jerry Berry says the fire occurred on Monday, Jan. 24, at 3:30 a.m. Berry says the fire is listed as "undetermined" at this time because the cause of the fire is unknown, but they have reason to believe that this was nothing but an accidental incident. He says the fire was pretty well advanced when it was called in.

Berry says they had troubles getting inside the home. He says the victim was on her way to the door but collapsed, blocking the doorway.

The back door was blocked by appliances, a portion of the floor collapsed, and the fire spread to the attic, weakening the roof. Berry says the fire went out quick but they had access problems. He says the overhaul, putting out the hot spots and protecting the area where the victim was at was difficult.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, 80-year-old Dianne Rosella Shoate died in the fire. Shoate's cat died from smoke inhalation. The scene was cleared just before 7:00 a.m. that Monday.

The Bartlesville Fire Department is awaiting word from the Medical Examiner's Office.