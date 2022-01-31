Posted: Jan 31, 2022 2:22 PMUpdated: Jan 31, 2022 2:23 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Housing Authority presented their annual audit to the County Commissioners on Monday morning and things showed up clean. The Authority serves six communities across Osage County and Executive Director Christi McNeil highlights some key points.

McNeil was also asked how much the average fair market rent is in Osage County. She gave an estimate, but said it is important to keep in mind that Osage County is considered to be in the Tulsa metro area.

For more information regarding the Osage County Housing Authority, call 918-287-2270.