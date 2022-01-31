Posted: Jan 31, 2022 1:39 PMUpdated: Jan 31, 2022 1:39 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce postpones “Business After Hours” due to inclement weather.

The event was scheduled to take place on Thursday, Feb. 3, at ABB located at 7051 Industrial Boulevard in Bartlesville. Business After Hours is a free and informal come-and-go function that provides an opportunity to highlight a business and bring everyone together for an afternoon of relaxed, casual networking.

A new date for Business After Hours is to be determined.