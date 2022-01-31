Posted: Jan 31, 2022 1:26 PMUpdated: Jan 31, 2022 1:29 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Regional United Way (BRUW) postpones Celebrate United.

BRUW Marketing Manager Katie Zaun says they made the decision to postpone Celebrate United due to the approaching winter weather. Zaun says safety is a huge concern for BRUW and they would hate to have any guests out in bad weather due to their event.

Celebrate United, which was originally scheduled to take place on Thursday, Feb. 3, has been moved to Thursday, Feb. 10, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Bartlesville Community Center's Lyons Gallery. Appetizers from The Eatery and music from the BHS Orchestra will be provided. The program will start at 5:15 p.m.

BRUW's Celebrate United event is an occasion where they come together to celebrate the success of their 2021 annual campaign and thank those who contributed.

If you are unable to attend, you can call BRUW's offices at 918.336.1044.