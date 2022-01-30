Posted: Jan 30, 2022 9:36 AMUpdated: Jan 30, 2022 9:37 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Nowata Police Department, the Nowata County Sherriff’s office, and other law enforcement agencies are still on the lookout for a fugitive who is considered armed and dangerous as of Sunday morning.

According to a statement from the Nowata Police Department, the agencies set up a perimeter East of US Highway 169, West of CR 415, south of US Hwy 60 and North of Galer/CR 23 late on Saturday in an attempt to catch the suspect.

However, it is now believed the suspect made it out of the perimeter, and there is no imminent threat in that area as of early Sunday.

The fugitive is Zachariah Barnes. According to the NPD, he is wanted by multiple agencies in two states. He fled on foot from officers on Saturday. He is wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and has a shaved head.

NPD says it has a reason to believe Barnes was bitten by a dog and may be favoring one leg, he also may have a firearm. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you see the individual, do not approach him and please call the sheriff’s office at (918) 273-2287.