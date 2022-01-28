Posted: Jan 28, 2022 3:04 PMUpdated: Jan 28, 2022 3:04 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man facing multiple charges stemming from a string of sexual assaults that occurred in 2019 will have his jury trial delayed. Jaylen Cross was set to face trial starting on Monday, January 24 but the defendant has contracted COVID-19 according to online court records.

Cross is facing multiple charges including first degree rape, lewd proposals and two counts of forcible sodomy. The alleged incidents occurred between July 31, 2019 and October 31, 2019. The alleged victim was 13 years old at the time of the incidents. The defendant was 18 years old. The events occurred at a residence on the 5100 block of Nowata Road in Bartlesville.

Cross had been put on a plea docket earlier this month but his attorney advised that he was not ready to plea at that time. The new trial is slated for February 22. Cross remains in custody at the Washington County Jail on a $150,000 bond.