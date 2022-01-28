Posted: Jan 28, 2022 2:35 PMUpdated: Jan 28, 2022 2:35 PM

Max Gross

A Ramona man previously convicted on rape charges is slated to be formally arraigned on an allegation of possessing child pornography. Christopher Dodson, 19, is scheduled to appear at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday.

Dodson was charged with a felony count in June 2021 for possessing pornographic images of a 16-year-old girl on his phone. This charge came about after Dodson had entered guilty pleas on charges of rape and lewd proposals to a minor in June 2020. The defendant was arrested after a sexual incident with an 11-year-old girl in a church bathroom in Ramona. Dodson was charged as a youthful offender.

A preliminary hearing was held in November 2021 where probable cause was found that Dodson possessed juvenile pornography. Next Wednesday’s court appearance has Dodson set for formal arraignment which is the first time a person accused of a felony can enter a plea.

Sentencing remains pending for Dodson on his second degree rape conviction. This matter could be addressed in his next court appearance. Dodson is currently out of custody on a personal recognizance bond with several stipulations.