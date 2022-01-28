Posted: Jan 28, 2022 1:50 PMUpdated: Jan 28, 2022 1:51 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville High School Senior Joyce Yang is one of 80-plus Oklahoma high school students that met virtually with State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister this week.

Yang and the clan are part of Hofmeister’s 2022 Student Advisory Council, which met for the first time on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Hofmeister says she is still reflecting on the wisdom of these young people as they focused on supporting mental health, COVID safety, more AP teachers, counselors, vaping and more. She says she is eager to meet the kids in-person in March.

Students named to the council represent rural, urban and suburban schools of all sizes. 18 of the students were returning members who have served this group in previous years.

Photo courtesy: Joy Hofmeister