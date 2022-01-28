Posted: Jan 28, 2022 11:30 AMUpdated: Jan 28, 2022 3:39 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce has a whole slew of activities for you in the month of February. Chamber President Sherri Wilt provides an outline for each event :

Business After Hours at ABB

Business After Hours, hosted by ABB at 7051 Industrial Boulevard in Bartlesville, will take place on Thursday, Feb. 3, from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. Wilt says Chamber members can see behind the scenes of one of Bartlesville’s major employers and manufacturers. She says brief tours will be available to all, even if you are not a Chamber member and want to see if it is something you would want to join.

If you plan to take advantage of a tour, you must wear closed toe shoes; no heels over two inches in height. Food and beverages will be provided by ABB.

Business After Hours provides an opportunity to highlight a business and bring everyone together for an afternoon of relaxed, casual networking. This free event is held in a different business location, and attendance is included in your membership with the Chamber.

Wilt says this is an informal, come-and-go type of event. She says the goal of the event is to connect Chamber members.

No registration is required.

Women in Business feat. Krista Scammahorn

Author and business training consultant Krista Scammahorn will be the next guest speaker in the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce “Women in Business” series.

Wilt says Scammahorn’s presentation, titled “Stressed or Burnt Out,” will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Hillcrest Country Club, 1901 Price Road in Bartlesville. She says the goal of Women in Business is to connect the Chamber's female members. She says they are looking forward to discussing this topic.

Scammahorn has over 20 years in Corporate Sales, Marketing, and development of cross-functional teams. She and her husband, Skip, parent five boys and have four adorable grandchildren. They work hard to put family first in the long list of priorities. Krista is always enthusiastic to improve herself and others.

Scammahorn is certified to train “5 Voices,” “Crucial Conversations,” and “Getting Things Done.” She has a passion for developing relevant training. Two of her own topics are Email Communication and Mindful Leadership. She has her own LLC, holds the position of President-Elect with Career Tech Business Division, and OK HR Workforce Readiness Director.

Cost to attend is $25 per person. Registration includes lunch. To RSVP, click here.

Eggs & Issues: Politics Over Breakfast

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce will soon host its next Eggs & Issues breakfast.

Wilt says this event is a legislative briefing featuring our local delegation of Senator Julie Daniels, Representatives Judd Strom and Wendi Stearman. She says this trio will provide an engaging and informative update on what to expect this session and what they are prioritizing.

Eggs & Issues is a chance for Chamber members to interact face-to-face with lawmakers to discuss issues impacting our area. Wilt says our local delegation will have been in session for two weeks by the time the event is held. She says the event will give you a preview of the upcoming session while connecting you to the area's State leaders.

The event is slated for Friday, Feb. 18 from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 205 SW Frank Phillips Boulevard. Individual reservations cost $25. A reserved table for six costs $225. A hot breakfast will be included.

To secure your spot today, click here.

Bartlesville Chamber Forum with U.S. Senator James Lankford

U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford is set to speak at a forum in Bartlesville next month.

Wilt says the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce is now taking registrations to attend their forum featuring Sen. Lankford at the Bartlesville Community Center. She says the event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Wilt adds that this will be a great way for you to get a better understanding of what is happening with the federal government.

Cost to attend is $25 per person or $275 for a reserved table of eight. Lunch will be provided.

To register, click here.

If you wish to learn more at the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce or its events, go to bartlesville.com.