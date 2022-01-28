Posted: Jan 28, 2022 10:20 AMUpdated: Jan 28, 2022 10:37 AM

The auditorium seating project at the Bartlesville Community Center (BCC) is close to wrapping up.

Bartlesville's Director of Engineering Micah Siemers says they have faced labor and material issues along the way, but they are making ends meet. Siemers says a crew was set to install four more rows of chairs this week. He says they have approximately 300 chairs per install, with roughly 900 seats left.

There are at least two more installs that will take place. Siemers says the next install might take place on the second week of February. He says they are working around shows at the BCC.

Temporary seating is being utilized for performances until the work is complete. The seating is to ensure that the BCC's shows can go on.

And if you haven’t seen it yet, Siemers would encourage you to see the concrete work that is complete in front of the BCC. He says the concrete has been restored to its former glory.