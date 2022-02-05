News
Bartlesville
Posted: Jan 28, 2022 9:57 AM
Bartlesville KLIFE Banquet Set for Feb. 5
Tom Davis
Bartlesville KLIFE is hosting their annual fundraising banquet on February 5, 2022 at 6:00 pm at the new KLIFE Center.
Apperaring on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Jarrett Howard and Danae Chamberlain issued the invitation to listeners and viewers to attend their annual fundrasining banquet that features a complimentary dinner from Dink’s.
Tamara Laine and Outpost will set the mood for a fun evening of vying for auction items which include an electric bicycle, vacation packages and one-of-a-kind experiences! This event will help fund programming, staff salaries, and operating expenses for the year. 100% of your gift is tax deductible.
Bartlesville KLIFE works alongside families, youth organizations and schools to teach and encourage kids to be strong in their beliefs, exhibit character and pursue excellence. Please visit bartlesville.klife.com for more information.
