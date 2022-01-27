News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Jan 27, 2022 1:41 PMUpdated: Jan 27, 2022 2:56 PM
Traffic Collision Occurs at Frank Phillips and Silver Lake
Ty Loftis
A traffic collision caused a car to flip on its roof at the intersection of Frank Phillips Blvd. and Silver Lake Rd. on Thursday afternoon. Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings details what happened.
Hastings said all parties involved had minor injuries, but weren't taken to the hospital. The occupants in the vehicle that overturned were wearing their seatbelts and the airbags did deploy.
« Back to News