Posted: Jan 27, 2022 10:59 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2022 11:14 AM

Garrett Giles

Capitol Call, sponsored by Phillips 66, is back on the airwaves starting on Friday, Jan. 28, on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 and 95.1 FM.

State Senator Julie Daniels of Bartlesville, Representative Judd Strom of Copan, and Representative Wendi Stearman of Collinsville will provide an update on the upcoming legislative session, which is set to begin on Feb. 7.

The yearly program generally airs once a week on Fridays at 9:30 a.m.