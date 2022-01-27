Posted: Jan 27, 2022 10:46 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2022 10:46 AM

Garrett Giles

A fundraiser challenge that honored the late-Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday brings in quite a hull for a local animal shelter.

Washington County SPCA (WCSPCA) CEO Tonya Pete says the Betty White Challenge, which was held on Monday, Jan. 17, raised $4,200 for the non-profit. Pete thanks the community for its tremendous support last week. She says WCSPCA is looking to the future as they prepare for another fundraiser.

Pete says they were unable to hold a live event fundraiser last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. She says WCSPCA is hoping to hold its Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser on Friday, May 13.

The dinner fundraiser was only held two other times prior to the pandemic. Pete says not holding the dinner the last two years really hurt WCSPCA's budget. She says it really helps the non-profits bottom line. Tickets are not on sale at this time.

Pete shared this news on WCSPCA during Car Talk with Brad Doenges, Owner of the Doenges Family of Autos, on Thursday morning.

2021 was a big year for WCSPCA as they partnered with several different animal organizations across Oklahoma to make the Oklahoma a humane state by 2025. Pete says that means getting to a 90-percent save rate. She says WCSPCA was able to achieve that rate in 2021 for the first time in its history.

WCSPCA takes in 176 animals per month on average. Pete says they spent an average of $233 per animal in 2021. She says that includes medical supplies, veterinary services, and operational costs.

Looking at other statistics across the board for WCSPCA in 2021, 1,243 pets were adopted while 287 pets were fostered. 271 pets were transferred to partner rescues and 195 pets were reunited with their family. Pete says WCSPCE performed 1,159 spay/neuter surgeries and 431 low-income spay/neuter vouchers were issues. She says WCSPCA saw 8,213 volunteer hours as well.

Thanks to a grant from the Bartlesville Rotary Club and the Bartlesville Community Foundation, WCSPCA will provide a free vaccine clinic on the west side of Bartlesville in March. Pete says this is an opportunity that they are excited about. She says more details will be published at a later time.

WCSPCA is located between Bartlesville and Dewey along Highway 123.

To learn more, to donate, or to get started with adopting/fostering a pet, visit wcspca.org or call 918.336.1577.