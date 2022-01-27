Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Jan 27, 2022

Crossing on 2nd Holding Talent Show Next Week

Ty Loftis

Coming up next Thursday, Crossing on 2nd will host a dinner and talent show that could potentially win you some big money all while helping support a great cause. You are encouraged to show up between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to ensure that you get a spot.

 

Crossing on 2nd is locacted at 215 E. 2nd Street in downtown Bartlesville and more information can be found at crossing2nd.com. 


