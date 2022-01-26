Posted: Jan 26, 2022 3:11 PMUpdated: Jan 26, 2022 3:11 PM

Max Gross

Republican senator Nathan Dahm of Broken Arrow has filed two bills and a joint resolution to push back on tech censorship and social credit scores. Dahm cites the involvement of “Big Tech” in the most recent election cycle as his motivation behind proposing the legislation.

SB 1815 prohibits any entity operating under the protections of a platform, as defined by the Communications Decency Act, from engaging in censorship activities.

The other item proposed is Senate Bill 1644, which would prohibit the use or implementation of social credit scores in the state of Oklahoma. Senate Joint Resolution 38 proposes an amendment to the state constitution to make social credit scores unlawful. If passed by both legislative bodies, the amendment would be placed on the ballot for a vote of the people.

These proposals will be considered in the upcoming legislative session, beginning on Feb. 7.