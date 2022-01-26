Posted: Jan 26, 2022 1:04 PMUpdated: Jan 26, 2022 1:05 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma Corporation has voted to have customers of a public utility pay off more than one billion dollars in fuel costs from last year’s winter storm. Oklahoma Natural Gas paid more than 1.3 billion dollars in added costs, which will now be credited as a payment for customers.

With this approved plan, customers can expect to pay an extra $7.82 per month for the next 25 years. This increase won’t show up on bills until late 2022 or early 2023. Commissioner Bob Anthony, who voted against the proposal had this to say.

ONG isn’t the only utility seeking a payment plan for its customers, as the Oklahoma Corporation Commission approved a similar plan for OG&E last month. That is now being reviewed by the Oklahoma State Supreme Court.