Posted: Jan 26, 2022 10:44 AMUpdated: Jan 26, 2022 10:49 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) answers the call to substitute teach classes for the Bartlesville Public Schools District in the midst of the teacher shortage caused by illness.

Officer Compton (pictured right with Wayside students) with BPD was at Wayside Elementary School to fill the role of substitute this week. Even the kiddos said Officer Compton did a great job as their teacher.

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles and Captain Troy Newell even joined the class. The BPD is proud to be part of a wonderful community and school system with great leadership, staff and students. This was an opportunity for the BPD to engage in true service for our community.

Photo courtesy: Bartlesville Police Department