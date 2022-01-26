Posted: Jan 26, 2022 10:42 AMUpdated: Jan 26, 2022 10:42 AM

Ty Loftis

Coming up on Saturday, February 12th the Osage County Cattleman’s Association will be conducting a Valentine’s Ball at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.

The fun starts at 7 p.m. and you are encouraged to wear your Sunday best cowboy attire to the event. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased in advance at eventbrite.com. The Rick Cook Band will provide music for the night.