Posted: Jan 26, 2022 10:37 AMUpdated: Jan 26, 2022 10:38 AM

Garrett Giles

Remi's Arcade and Bistro announces their location and when they hope to open.

According to the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority (BRTA), Remi's Arcade and Bistro has announced that they will be located at 622 SE Frank Phillips Boulevard in Bartlesville. The building is just east of the former Tinker's Glass House. This is the old site of Family Crisis & Counseling Center, which closed in December 2018.

Demo inside the building is in full swing. The goal is to have the building open by Fall 2021.

Photo courtesy: BRTA