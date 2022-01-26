Posted: Jan 26, 2022 9:21 AMUpdated: Jan 26, 2022 9:21 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Public Schools Band Director Alex Claussen accepts the position of Director of Fine Arts for the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association (OSSAA).

Claussen will be responsible for overseeing all areas of music, speech, debate, and drama for the OSSAA. He will also have an opportunity to advocate for the 100,000-plus students and their teachers across the state who participate in the fine arts. BPS begins the hiring process soon, as Claussen’s new position begins July 1, 2022.

Claussen has been in Bartlesville for 14 years and has 26 total years in education. He is currently serving as the Director of Bands, Instrumental Music Supervisor, and Fine Arts Chair for Bartlesville Public Schools. Claussen started his career with six years in Duncan and then six years in Sapulpa. He also did two short stints with Cameron University as the adjunct low brass instructor in Duncan.

Claussen’s bands have performed in Austria, Germany, Hawaii, Ireland, and Italy and he has served as the band coordinator for the Oklahoma Ambassadors of Music (OAM) since 2003. The OAM tours seven different countries performing concerts in the summer and represents some of the best band and choral students across the state.

A few of his honors and awards include :

National Board Certification (since 2010)

2016 Outstanding Band Director of the Year for the state of Oklahoma (Oklahoma Bandmasters Association)

2013 Exemplary Teacher Award (Oklahoma Music Educators Association)

Past President of Oklahoma Bandmasters Association

Past President of Phi Beta Mu

Past President of the Oklahoma Music Educators Association

BHS Wind Symphony selected to perform a concert as an honor band at the 2020 OkMEA Winter Conference

Consistent OSSAA Sweepstakes Awards for earning the highest ratings at regional and state music competitions

Claussen’s wife, Amitia, was named the 2019 Teacher of the Year for Wayside Elementary. They have two daughters: Abbie is a sophomore elementary music education major at The University of Central Oklahoma and Katie is a freshman at Bartlesville High School and plays trumpet in the band.