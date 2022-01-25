Posted: Jan 25, 2022 1:39 PMUpdated: Jan 25, 2022 1:41 PM

Max Gross

A Dewey woman was arrested on a warrant for allegedly driving under the influence with a minor child in the vehicle. Johona Jones appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday facing a felony count of child endangerment by DUI.

Court documents allege that the incident occurred on Sept. 3, 2020 near county road 1200 between Dewey and Copan. The passenger of the vehicle was a 15-year-old minor female. Jones had a blood-alcohol content of .08 when Washington County deputies stopped her vehicle. The defendant also did not have a valid driver’s license.

Assistant district attorney Will Drake said the defendant had failed to appear for arraignments in September 2020 after her arrest. Paperwork was not ready for Jones to be arraigned on Tuesday. However, her bond was set by warrant at $5,000. Jones will be on the docket again on Wednesday.