Posted: Jan 25, 2022 1:16 PMUpdated: Jan 25, 2022 1:41 PM

Max Gross

A Muskogee man was arrested on a warrant and made an appearance in Washington County court on Tuesday. Jason Hayward appeared for arraignments where he was charged with one felony count of uttering a forged instrument.

According to an affidavit, A Bartlesville man reported that multiple fraudulent checks had been written of his account. In total, five checks were written in the amount of roughly $4,700. The incident was reported in July 2021. Hayward’s wife had been working for the victim around the time the checks went missing.

The victim also reported around the same time that $90,000 in cash had been taken from his residence. A witness alleges that Hayward gave her a check to cash but it was declined. The check had the victim’s name on it. Hayward said that he was in charge of the victim’s finances.

Bond was set by the warrant at $5,000.