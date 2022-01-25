Posted: Jan 25, 2022 11:25 AMUpdated: Jan 25, 2022 11:25 AM

Ty Loftis

Several exciting events are coming to Pawhuska in the next week and the first one is set to take place this Thursday with a Thanksgiving Dinner, which the United Methodist Church is putting on. You can call ahead at 918-287-3360 to order a meal to go for $10. They will be serving turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans and more from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Coming up on Monday, the Chamber of Commerce is inviting everyone to the Dirty Laundry Saloon for their monthly meeting to talk about the latest happenings across town. That event is set to take place at 9 a.m. The Dirty Laundry Saloon is also hosting Valentine's themed events on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday leading up to Valentine's Day on that Monday.

The American Legion Post will also be putting on a pancake breakfast on Saturday, February 12th beginning at 9 a.m. Cost is $6 and this is an event they hold at 226 E. 6th Street in Pawhuska the second Saturday of every month.