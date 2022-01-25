Posted: Jan 25, 2022 10:26 AMUpdated: Jan 25, 2022 10:26 AM

The early voting site for the elections set to take place in Osage County has been moved from the Osage County Election Board to the Osage County Fairgrounds. Early voting is set to take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 3rd and Friday, February 4th.

Up for grabs in the primary election includes a seat for the Pawhuska City Council and two seats to fill the Sand Springs Council. There is also a Special Election to fill a seat on the Bowring School Board and a Tulsa Council seat as well.

Those who would like to see a sample ballot can go to a local election board office or go to elections.ok.gov. The primary election is set to take place on Tuesday, February 8th.