Posted: Jan 24, 2022 3:15 PMUpdated: Jan 24, 2022 3:15 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners have been trying to find a way of getting rapid tests so that people can get their COVID-19 test results back in a quicker manner. A representative from the local health department was at Monday's meeting sharing news that they were about to get a new shipment, but also said they are hard to come by.

District One Commissioner Randall Jones went on to talk about the importance of getting the right information out to the public.

For any further information, you can call the Osage County Health Department at 918-287-3740.