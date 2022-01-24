Posted: Jan 24, 2022 2:05 PMUpdated: Jan 24, 2022 2:05 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners performed their annual inspection of the county jail at the conclusion of last Monday’s meeting. The commissioners announced Monday that the jail has passed its visual inspection and the condition is improving.

After widespread issues with the state of the jail in 2019, positive changes came with the previous administration and have carried over to Jason McClain’s term as sheriff.

Troy Friddle had previously sent his District No. 3 road crews to perform repairs in the jail to get the facility in better shape. Friddle says the jail appears to be in good shape now.

No action was necessary after the report was presented. Chairman Burke LaRue was absent from the meeting.