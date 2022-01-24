Posted: Jan 24, 2022 1:09 PMUpdated: Jan 24, 2022 1:09 PM

The Oklahoma Criminal Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of Terry Donaldson Jr. last week. Donaldson was convicted on charges of first degree murder with deliberate intent for the shooting death of Gregg Meidl in August 2018.

Donaldson had filed the appeal which was ruled on at the state level last Thursday. In the filing, it was stated that “Donaldson contends the only evidence implicating him as the murder victim’s killer was the uncorroborated testimony of accomplices, Thomas Alexander and Tyler Thomison.”

Both co-defendants exchanged testimony against Donaldson for shorter sentences as a part of plea deals. The presiding judge, Scott Rowland opined that Donaldson’s claim was without merit. Due to this, conviction relief is not required and the sentence in district court was affirmed.

Donaldson was sentenced to life prison after being convicted at trial in Washington County in February 2020.