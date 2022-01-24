Posted: Jan 24, 2022 12:37 PMUpdated: Jan 24, 2022 1:52 PM

Garrett Giles

The Sooner Pool expansion project in Bartlesville is underway.

Micah Siemers, Bartlesville's Director of Engineering, says a 45-foot slide complex and three shade structures are coming to the pool. Siemers says crews are currently digging the pit for the mechanical enclosure for pumps. He says a new parking lot will be associated with the project, too.

In the last Bartlesville City Council meeting, resurfacing at Frontier Pool was added via change order to the contract. Siemers says this was always part of the plan even though they didn't get that included in the bidding on the front end. He says Magnum Construction specializes in these areas.

Siemers says the City of Bartlesville had $100,000 available in its budget for the work. He says this includes additional maintenance issues that need to be addressed. General Obligation Bond funds are being used for this project.

Most of the work for the pool projects should be complete prior to the pools opening in May. Siemers noted that the slide tower at Sooner Pool more than likely will not be complete until July.

Siemers says this is part of a master plan that could be expanded down the road if the citizens and the Bartlesville City Council elect to pursue these options. He says the next phase may include a plunge pool, a tube slide, a surf machine, and a lazy river.

City Manager Mike Bailey says the Sooner Pool expansion is aimed at attracting older kids, but it would be available to anyone who would want to use it.

Pictured above and below is the work taking place at Sooner Pool.