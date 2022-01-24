Posted: Jan 24, 2022 10:05 AMUpdated: Jan 24, 2022 10:37 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Art Association (BAA) announces its 2022 Spring Art Class Lineup on Community Connection.

BAA President Kathleen Rutledge says the organization will be 70-years-old this year. Rutledge says BAA has been a thriving organization in Bartlesville for years. She says they are doing what they can to increase their outreach, because people are always surprised when they discover that Bartlesville has an art association.

From kid's arts and crafts to crafts for beginners, the Bartlesville Art Association has a wide range of art mediums for you to learn about and love.

