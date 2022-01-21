Posted: Jan 21, 2022 4:55 PMUpdated: Jan 22, 2022 2:58 AM

Garrett Giles

The Town of Ochelata restores water to its residents following a water main leak that forced officials to turn off the precious resource for several hours.

The water line that broke at 2800 Road was fixed around midnight on Saturday. Water services were slowly brought back on line.

As the Town of Ochelata continues to slowly bleed air out of the lines, customers should see water pressure restored.

**********ORIGINAL STORY BELOW**********



The Town of Ochelata battles a water leak.

According to Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox, the Ochelata Fire Department notified them of a water main leak on 2800 Road that caused the town to shut off water to its residents on Friday afternoon. Cox says there is no timeframe as to when the leak will be fixed and water restored to customers. He says that is all they information WCEM has at this time.

Cox says it is customary for more rural fire departments to notify neighboring agencies when there is a water issue so that they know to respond in case there is a fire emergency. He says protocol would be to send in water transports if a fire were to occur and a nearby agency were to have a diminished water supply, which is the case in Ochelata.

As noted by town officials, water was shut off at 1:15 p.m. on Friday. Residents were asked at the time to fill anything that could hold water until the water issues could be resolved.

We will have more information when it becomes available.