Posted: Jan 21, 2022 1:30 PMUpdated: Jan 21, 2022 1:31 PM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Public Schools Supt. Chuck McCauley tells Bartlesville radio BPS plans to resume in-person classes at all of our schools on Monday, January 24.

Supt. McCauley says the district still has some teachers, support staff, bus drivers, and substitutes in isolation, quarantine, or otherwise out sick. McCauley knows the issues are likely to increase through the week and he asks everyone to please be patient and flexible as as they do the best we can under trying circumstances.

Bus driver shortages mean there will be some substitute drivers, which inevitably slows down some routes, and if BPS get too short on drivers they might be forced to stagger the start and stop times at some schools or send some schools into Distance Learning. If BPS gets in a bind, they will alert affected school patrons via SchoolMessenger as soon as they know a shift is required for us to operate.