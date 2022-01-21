Posted: Jan 21, 2022 10:33 AMUpdated: Jan 21, 2022 1:45 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation (BPSF) announces three new members to be inducted into the BPSF Educator Hall of Fame.

BPSF Executive Director Blair Ellis says Ginny Drummond, Bill Beierchmitt, and Jeanette Askins – all retired educators – will be inducted this spring. Ellis says this is BPSF's longest running event as it is in its twelfth year.

Ellis says BPSF has a tradition of inducting phenomenal educators that have made a lasting impact on their student's lives. She says this year is no different as they are thrilled to induct Drummond, Beierschmitt, and Askins into the Educator Hall of Fame as the Class of 2022.

Ellis graciously thanks the community for submitting all the nominations BPSF received. She also thanks the Hall of Fame Selection Committee, which is led by Stevie Williams, for reviewing the nominations and selecting these deserving educators.

The induction ceremony for the Class of 2022 BPSF Educator Hall of Fame will take place on Thursday, March 31, from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center. Click here for ticket and sponsorship information.