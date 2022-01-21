Posted: Jan 21, 2022 10:25 AMUpdated: Jan 21, 2022 10:25 AM

U.S Senate candidate, Madison Horn, will join the Washington County Democrats on Thursday, Jan. 27, at 7:00 p.m. at the Bartlesville Public Library.

Joy Hofmeister, State Superintendent of Public Instruction and candidate for governor, was scheduled to speak but put plans on hold due to high COVID-19 case numbers. Hofmeister is re-scheduled to speak on Thursday, March 31.

In the meantime, Horn will discuss her vision for Oklahoma senator. BPL is located at 600 S. Johnstone Avenue.