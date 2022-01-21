Posted: Jan 21, 2022 9:32 AMUpdated: Jan 21, 2022 9:35 AM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma House of Representatives completes bill filings for the second session of the 58th Legislature.

A total of 1,482 House Bills, 18 House Joint Resolutions and 2 House Concurrent Resolutions were filed. The full text of the bills, along with additional information including authors and co-authors, can be found online here.

Last year, the Clerk of the House reported 1,942 House Bills, 44 House Joint Resolutions and 2 House Resolutions were filed. 1,656 House Bills and 45 House Joint Resolutions, which may be filed at any point during session, remain eligible for consideration in the upcoming session.

The House is comprised of 82 Republicans and 19 Democrats. The second session of the 58th Legislature will begin on Monday, Feb. 7 at noon with the State of the State address from Governor Kevin Stitt in the House Chamber.