Posted: Jan 20, 2022 10:34 AMUpdated: Jan 20, 2022 10:34 AM

Garrett Giles

Author and business training consultant Krista Scammahorn will be the next guest speaker in the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce “Women in Business” series.

Scammahorn’s presentation, titled “Stressed or Burnt Out,” will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Hillcrest Country Club, 1901 Price Road in Bartlesville.

Scammahorn has over 20 years in Corporate Sales, Marketing, and development of cross-functional teams. She and her husband, Skip, parent five boys and have four adorable grandchildren. They work hard to put family first in the long list of priorities. Krista is always enthusiastic to improve herself and others.

Scammahorn is certified to train “5 Voices,” “Crucial Conversations,” and “Getting Things Done.” She has a passion for developing relevant training. Two of her own topics are Email Communication and Mindful Leadership. She has her own LLC, holds the position of President-Elect with Career Tech Business Division, and OK HR Workforce Readiness Director.

Cost to attend is $25 per person. Registration includes lunch. To RSVP, visit bartlesville.com.