Posted: Jan 20, 2022 10:20 AMUpdated: Jan 20, 2022 10:20 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation (BPSF) raises over $4,200 in under a week to show support to Bartlesville Public Schools District teachers and staff.

BPSF Executive Director Blair Ellis says they will partner with The Eatery to cater breakfast for all nine school district sites and the transportation department. Ellis says it is a small gesture, but it will have a broad impact. She says this is for all the great people that have helped Bartlesville's students throughout the pandemic.

Ellis says they will look to deliver to two sites per week starting on Tuesday, Jan. 25. She says Ranch Heights Elementary School will receive the first breakfast.

BPSF thanks the community for making this mini campaign possible.