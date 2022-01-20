Posted: Jan 20, 2022 9:30 AMUpdated: Jan 20, 2022 9:31 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to the Tri County Tech High School Open House.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION , Ourteach and entrollment specialist Braden Schovanec invited prospective students and their parent/guardians to the High School Open House at Tri County Tech, on February 8, from 4:30 to 7pm at the campus Bartlesville.

Braden said this February, he will visit your high school and share a bit about our great programs. He’ll also help you submit your online application. You’ll choose your top two programs and answer a few questions to see if you’ll be a great fit. The application takes about 15 minutes to complete. Your high school counselor will work with TCT on getting your transcript, so you don’t have to worry about that. If you miss application day at your high school, visit with your high school counselor or reach out to Braden.