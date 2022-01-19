Posted: Jan 19, 2022 2:11 PMUpdated: Jan 19, 2022 2:20 PM

Garrett Giles

A former two-time Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year winner from Bartlesville finds success in college.

Bartlesville-native Kismet Okyere (pictured) is currently a senior at the University of Missouri (MU or Mizzou) in Columbia, Missouri. Kismet has a major in psychology and minors in sociology, social justice and criminal justice. She won approximately $90,000 in scholarships through the Bartlesville Boys & Girls Club from 2016-2017, making the possibilities endless for her after high school, but she chose MU because of her psychology teacher.

To add to her success, Kismet has received Mizzou's Diversity Award, a scholarship managed by the Center for Academic Success & Excellence. Kismet is also a Ronald E. McNair scholar, a prestigious program that prepares students for doctoral study. She is working with a professor on research about adolescent-parent disclosure and how it impacts behavior, siblings and more.

To read Mizzou's feature, written by Keara Shannon, on this highly-acclaimed student from Bartlesville and the life of triumph she has lived in the face of challenges, click here.

Photo courtesy: Becca Newton