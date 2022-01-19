Posted: Jan 19, 2022 12:55 PMUpdated: Jan 19, 2022 1:16 PM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Senator for Oklahoma Jim Inhofe joins 12 of his Republican colleagues to call on President Biden to do more to support Ukraine and stop Russia’s invasion.

During Wednesday's press conference in Washington DC, Inhofe, ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said deterrence is critical because they know Russia won't stop with Ukraine.

“We have Russia, they're continuing to build up. We know what they're doing. We see every day the Ukranian borders," Inhofe said. "The best way the United States can support our friends in Ukraine is to quickly deliver additional aid and bolster Ukraine's defenses. The administration is about three months behind where they should be at this time.”

Sen. Inhofe says history is repeating itself, noting Russia’s first invasion of Ukraine in 2014 during the Obama Administration. Inhofe says Obama initially failed to send military aid.

“Many of those Obama-era officials, including the president himself, are back in the White House, showing the world that they didn't learn any lessons from 2014,” Inhofe said. “Worse, when the Biden administration had done everything in its power to support the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that this was going on. This project would line the pockets of Putin, we all know what this would do and the results that they would have.”

Sen. Inhofe says many of his Democratic colleagues who are quick to criticize President Trump, claimed that he didn't do enough initially to push back harder on the Russian aggression. Inhofe says they now realize how much more he did than the Democrats did during their timeframe. He says he hoped to pass bipartisan support for Ukraine, that it would continue, but it has not.

“Last week, many of my Democrat colleagues opposed the legislation that would have stopped the pipeline,” Inhofe said. “Deterrence is critical because we know that Russia won't stop with Ukraine. And when I was in Romania, last summer, they made that very clear. ‘They may be talking about Ukraine right now, but I'm next.’ And I think most of the others agree with that. So that's a major problem that we have right now.

Sen. Inhofe says the Biden administration is finally taking the situation more seriously, but they are mostly focused on what the U.S. would do after Russia invades, not what they’re going to do to stop Russia from invading.