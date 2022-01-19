Posted: Jan 19, 2022 12:00 PMUpdated: Jan 19, 2022 12:06 PM

Garrett Giles

Stain work for the first floor courtroom renovations at the Washington County Judicial Center in Bartlesville may conclude by the end of the week.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap says the woodwork looks magnificent. Dunlap says he hopes the shutters will be installed in the next week or so. He says he is happy with how the work is going as it is all coming together perfectly.

Little things are being buttoned up. Commissioner Dunlap says the mill work is done, the ceiling is up and the electrician is finished aside from putting panels in place. He says HVAC is done, too. The plumber is waiting for the flooring to be done before installation of the toilets can take place.

Commissioner Dunlap says courtroom benches and jury chairs may very well be the final piece to completing the puzzle. Dunlap says the chairs are anticipated to arrive in Tulsa by the end of the week. He says he is pleased with how RECO Construction has facilitated the project.

The project began in early-October 2021. For a background on the project, click here.