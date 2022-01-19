Posted: Jan 19, 2022 10:15 AMUpdated: Jan 19, 2022 10:15 AM

Ty Loftis

COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance is still available through the Osage Nation Housing Department. This is a program operating on supplemental funding from the U.S. Treasury Department to combat a threat of homelessness due to COVID-19.

This is a program assisting Osage families with low income, health problems or other financial problems caused by COVID-19. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program helps with past due rent, utilities and relocation expenses, which COVID-19 may have caused.

In order to qualify, you must be 18 years old, an Oklahoma resident and household income can not exceed 80 percent of the median income across the U.S.