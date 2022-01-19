Posted: Jan 19, 2022 9:32 AMUpdated: Jan 19, 2022 9:32 AM

Garrett Giles

Truity Credit Union will present a free, exclusive Human Resources solutions series for Bartlesville’s HR and business professionals.

The series will begin with Recruiting Coordinator Clare Ppool presenting “DISC: Behavioral Styles in the Workplace” on Tuesday, Feb. 1, from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m., in the basement of Truity’s downtown branch, 501 S. Johnstone Avenue.

DISC is a personal assessment tool used to improve work productivity, teamwork, leadership, sales and communication. DISC measures your personality and behavioral style. It does not, however, measure intelligence, aptitude, mental health or values. Lastly, DISC helps us learn how you respond to challenges, how you influence others, your preferred pace and how you respond to rules and procedures.

Contact Sara Freeman to register. Freeman’s email is Sara.Freeman@TruityCU.org.

The series also includes the following presentations :

May 3 – Best Practices & Idea Swap with Andria McCollough

August 2 – Employee Challenges with Sara Freeman

November 1 – John Maxwell Leadership with Andrew Harris