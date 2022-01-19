Posted: Jan 19, 2022 9:17 AMUpdated: Jan 19, 2022 9:17 AM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford is set to speak at a forum in Bartlesville next month.

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce is now taking registrations to attend a forum featuring Sen. Lankford at the Bartlesville Community Center. The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Cost to attend is $25 per person or $275 for a reserved table of eight. Lunch will be provided.

To register, visit bartlesville.com.