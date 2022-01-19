Posted: Jan 19, 2022 9:09 AMUpdated: Jan 19, 2022 9:09 AM

Ty Loftis

The annual voter registration report was released on Tuesday and it shows that just over two million Oklahomans are now registered to vote. This includes 50 percent of voters being registered as Republican and 31 percent signed up as Democrat, this according to State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax. The Libertarian and Independent parties combine for 17 percent of registered voters.

If you wish to register to vote in upcoming elections, you may do so on the State Election Board website or by using the OK Voter Portal registration, “wizard.” Applications can also be found at County Election Boards, most tag agencies, post offices and libraries.

The next voter registration deadline will be Friday, March 11th and for further information you can visit the State Election Board website.