Posted: Jan 18, 2022 5:55 AMUpdated: Jan 18, 2022 5:56 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Public School Board of Education met Monday night to address the issue of staff shortages due to the pandemic, the hiring of a new football coach and ways to attract and retain teachers and workers.

The high school and middle schools are going virtual today and tomorrow. Elementary schools will be in-person today but virtual on Wednesday.

The board approved $500 stipend for current teachers and up to $1250 retention stipend for existing classified and support staff and incoming emloyees. The district is holding a job fair today at Bartlesville High School.

The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education announced the hiring of Harry Wright as the new varsity football coach. Sports Director Even Fahrbach will have more on that story.