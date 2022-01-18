News
School Board
Posted: Jan 18, 2022 5:55 AMUpdated: Jan 18, 2022 5:56 AM
Bartlesville School Board Meeting: Stipends and Hirings
Tom Davis
The Bartlesville Public School Board of Education met Monday night to address the issue of staff shortages due to the pandemic, the hiring of a new football coach and ways to attract and retain teachers and workers.
The high school and middle schools are going virtual today and tomorrow. Elementary schools will be in-person today but virtual on Wednesday.
The board approved $500 stipend for current teachers and up to $1250 retention stipend for existing classified and support staff and incoming emloyees. The district is holding a job fair today at Bartlesville High School.
BPS Supt. Chuck McCauley said the schools received their midterm adjustment from the state. The budget is now increased due to this fall's increased enrollement. Bartlesville is one of the top schools in the state for increased enrollment. McCauley said that the funds for this adjustement are being use to invest and reinvest in their workers.
The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education announced the hiring of Harry Wright as the new varsity football coach. Sports Director Even Fahrbach will have more on that story.
« Back to News