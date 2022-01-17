Posted: Jan 17, 2022 2:47 PMUpdated: Jan 17, 2022 2:47 PM

Max Gross

The attorney for a Bartlesville man accused of murder in Osage County has filed a motion to dismiss the charges based on lack of jurisdiction. Deante Williams is facing first degree murder for the alleged shooting death of Ryan Brown in October 2020.

Attorney Glen Dresback filed the motion in Osage County court on Friday alleging that Williams is a Cherokee Indian. The motion also claims that the incident occurred on County Road 3007 in Bartlesville which is within the boundaries of the Osage Nation.

Based on the McGirt Ruling, Osage County would not have jurisdiction to prosecute a crime committed on Indian land by an enrolled member of a tribe.

The court has not ruled on this motion yet. Many prominent local cases have been dismissed on similar motions. Even if the cased is dismissed locally the tribes or federal court could still prosecute the defendant. Williams remains in custody at this time on a $1,000,000 bond.